Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 12,309 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 8,577 call options.

Match Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. Match Group has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research lowered shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

