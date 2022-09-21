ION Price Down 30.1% This Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded down 46.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. ION has a market capitalization of $83,262.38 and $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00088000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00074841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00019903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007565 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,742,631 coins and its circulating supply is 13,842,631 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

