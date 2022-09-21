IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.37. 1,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

Institutional Trading of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 123,470.8% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $741,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

