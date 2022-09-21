IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Down 0.7%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. 106,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 202,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMIN. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.