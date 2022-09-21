iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,866 shares of company stock worth $1,459,508. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.44. 346,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,096. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.51.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.