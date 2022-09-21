iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 67,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,016. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $131.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
