iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Lowered by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,886. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

