iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,129 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,354,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 170.3% during the second quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 34,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.