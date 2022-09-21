iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 17,045,416 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

