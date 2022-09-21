iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.2% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,045,416 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

