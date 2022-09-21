iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Reduced by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 97,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 264,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.