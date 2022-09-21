iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF accounts for 4.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCB. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IMCB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.71. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

