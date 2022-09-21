iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,209 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,444% compared to the typical volume of 480 put options.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 53,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,120,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter.

