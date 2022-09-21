iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $228.10. 55,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

