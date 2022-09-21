iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,818,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,588,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

