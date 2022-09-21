iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,287,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

