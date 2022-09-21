iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. 19,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,719. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

