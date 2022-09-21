iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s Largest Position

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.1% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.56. The company had a trading volume of 127,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,879. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

