iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after acquiring an additional 629,471 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.72 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

