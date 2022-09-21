iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Ade LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ade LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 10,076,335 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

