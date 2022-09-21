iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 10,076,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

