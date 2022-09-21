iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 8,106,542 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

