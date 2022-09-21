Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Reduced by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $12,578,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

