Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,267. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.31.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,356,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.