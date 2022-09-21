Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.