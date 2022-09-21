James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in James River Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Barclays increased their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 123,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,521. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

