JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,453. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

Several research firms recently commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787 over the last ninety days. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,230,000 after buying an additional 368,826 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

