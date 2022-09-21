Jentner Corp Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after buying an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 277,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,213. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.