Jetfuel Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Million (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.57 or 0.00112632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $37,398.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

