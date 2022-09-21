JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

JOANN Trading Up 1.0 %

JOANN stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,139 shares of company stock valued at $68,445 over the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

