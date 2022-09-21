JOE One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.30 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. JOE has a market capitalization of $70.93 million and $3.30 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 325,772,625 coins. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

