Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 3,066 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,628. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

