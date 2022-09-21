Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,469. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

