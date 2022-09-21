Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 576,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

