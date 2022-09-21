Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 361,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 74,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,021. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57.

