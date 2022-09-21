Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 101 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,985. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.