Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Barclays

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

