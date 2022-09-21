Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,320.00.

Several analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. 34,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $77.97.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

