Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 600 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $136,092.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,264,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,725,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MORN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.23. 133,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,969. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.13.
MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
