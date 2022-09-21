Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 600 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $136,092.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,264,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,725,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MORN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.23. 133,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,969. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

About Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

