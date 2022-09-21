JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 170

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.63 ($2.15).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 4.2 %

LON:TW traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.05 ($1.25). 11,182,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.16. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 644.06.

In related news, insider Clodagh Moriarty bought 25,025 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle purchased 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Insiders bought a total of 65,224 shares of company stock worth $8,000,068 in the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

