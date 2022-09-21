JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 419.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 246,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 177,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. 19,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,962. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.