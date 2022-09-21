JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is IMS Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,948 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.