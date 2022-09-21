JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.43

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 1351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

JSR Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $720.17 million during the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

