Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Plans GBX 3.10 Dividend

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JTC Stock Performance

JTC stock opened at GBX 731 ($8.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,689.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 738.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 730.51. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 563 ($6.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About JTC

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

