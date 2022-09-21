Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0076

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Jupiter has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $369,740.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00124389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00512796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00896631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

