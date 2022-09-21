Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Performance
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
