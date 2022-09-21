Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.