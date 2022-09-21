Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,090,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 17,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of KPTI stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
