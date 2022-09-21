Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60,417 shares.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.