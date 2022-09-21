Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.18

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60,417 shares.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 260,811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 92,052 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 274,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.