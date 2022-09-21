KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, KCCPAD has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $36.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00029048 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

KCCPAD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

