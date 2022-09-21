KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 5.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.07. 211,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,144,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.
KE Stock Down 7.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of -2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in KE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of KE by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 21.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of KE by 360.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.